Bulacan city has 12 new COVID-19 patients

CITY OF SAN JOSE DEL MONTE –– Twelve new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), mostly inmates and staff of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, were recorded in this city, local health officials said on Wednesday.

Dr. Betzaida Banaag, city health officer, said the active cases also involved a resident who works in Metro Manila.

Banaag said the new cases raised to 120 the total COVID-19 patients in the city. Fifty-four of them are active cases, while 58 had recovered. The other eight have died.

The rising COVID-19 cases prompted Gov. Daniel Fernando to meet officials here in an emergency meeting on Monday and ordered health officials to strictly monitor the entry and exit of residents working in Metro Manila.

Mayor Arthur Robes said 70 percent of their almost 1 million population are workers in Metro Manila.

