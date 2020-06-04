Bulacan COVID-19 cases reach 210

CITY OF MALOLOS– The number of coronavirus disease infections in Bulacan province was 210 as of June 2, but medical analysts observe a noticeable slowdown in fatalities, according to reports released by the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

The PHO recorded 31 deaths, said Dr. Hijordis Marushha Celis, Bulacan health officer, who noted that the frequency of infections does not indicate a flattening of the curve.

Celis said COVID-19 transmissions have risen every 15 days. On May 31, the cases reached 203, rising slightly from 196 on May 30. Bulacan had 148 cases on May 15, 118 on April 30, 71 on April 15, and 28 on March 31.

The fatalities were recorded from May 27 to June 2.

The slow rate of fatalities was first observed when the number of deaths reached 24 on April 20 followed by a lull of 12 days until May 2.

