Bulacan fireworks makers face downturn‍‍

BOCAUE, BULACAN—Touted as the fireworks capital of the country, this town earned only P500,000 in taxes from 30 manufacturers and 70 stores in 2019, according to Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna.

Makers of fireworks and other pyrotechnic products believe that the industry is facing a downturn due to restrictions on firecracker use. But that was the same tax level earned by Bocaue from the sector since 2016, Tugna said.

She said the town, which hosted the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asia Games on Nov. 30, earned an additional P25 million from fireworks makers in 2019. —CARMELA REYES-ESTROPE

