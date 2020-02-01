Bulacan gov, Manila’s Isko win Asia Pacific Luminare Awards

CITY OF MALOLOS –– Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno were selected as 2019 Asia Pacific Luminares for public services during ceremonies held in Muntinlupa City on Thursday (Jan. 30).

Fernando and Moreno were each conferred with the Best Public Servant Award and were both adjudged the Most Influential Man of the Millenium.

They were the first awardees who were actors-turned-politicians, said Prince Danelcalo, spokesperson of Asia Pacific Luminares.

Began in 2018, the awards body honored the Asia Pacific region’s top performers in education. The Luminaries last year included people who shined best in the fields of politics, industry, education, entertainment, and fashion among various categories, Danelcalo said.

Among the politicians awarded last week were Mayor Redentor Jarain of Misamis Oriental, Mayor Randy Salamat of Alfonso town in Cavite province, and actors Jason Abalos, McCoy De Leon, Gab Lagman, Robi Domingo, and Kyline Alcantara.

Aeta chieftain Salvador Dimain, vice president of the Philippine Indigenous Council Conservation Area, was honored for his role and leadership in the tribal community./lzb

