thumbnail
Bulacan inmates, jail guards raise donations for Taal victims

Bulacan inmates donation

Inmates at the the Bulacan Provincial Jail help load their donations onto the vehicle that will bring these to Batangas as part of their relief operation for the survivors of Taal volcano eruption. Photo by Carmela Reyes-Estrope

CITY OF MALOLOS — Inmates at the Bulacan Provincial Jail, including their families, have raised food and cash donations for the victims of Taal volcano eruption.

A 10-vehicle convoy led by the officials of the Bulacan Provincial Civil Security and Jail Management Office (PCSJMO) on Monday brought the donations to Batangas evacuees, according to PCSJMO chief Fernando Villanueva.

Villanueva said the inmates and their families, along with the jail guards, gathered sacks of rice, canned goods, grocery packs, face towels and bottled water for the relief operation.

The group also raised P50,000 cash donation for the evacuees, said Provincial Jail Warden Marcos Rivero.

Bulacan inmates donation2

A 10-vehicle convoy from the Bulacan Provincial Civil Security and Jail Management Office is heading to Batangas to bring relief goods for the victims of Taal volcano eruption. Photo by Carmela Reyes-Estrope

