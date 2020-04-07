Bulacan journalist dies due to lingering ailment

Trending Now

Florida Parado-Teodoro

Florida Parado-Teodoro (Photo from her Facebook account)

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan, Philippines — Bulacan-based journalist Florida Parado-Teodoro died on Monday due to a lingering ailment, according to her relatives.

Teodoro, a 59-year-old resident of Barangay Mojon here, served as editor-in-chief and business manager of D’Bulacan News Watchers, a weekly provincial newspaper.

Teodoro, who was suffering from heart and kidney ailments, died while being taken to Bulacan Medical Center here.

She also served as treasurer of the Bulacan Press Club.

She is survived by her husband Donato Teodoro and children Angelo Donn and April.

Bulacan Press Club President Jenny Raymundo led those who paid tribute to Teodoro.

