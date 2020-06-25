Bulacan opens GenXpert Lab for coronavirus

MALOLOS, Bulacan’s own GeneXpert laboratory for the coronavirus disease officially began operations on Thursday.

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando, who led the opening rites, inspected the laboratory before they started accepting samples.

“This facility will help us hasten the testing process to immediately identify coronavirus patients. We will have a better picture of the extent, severity and location of those infected, and can act accordingly to safeguard the public,” he ssaid.

Fernando noted that the laboratory could accommodate 48 tests on a 12-hour duration. He added that GeneXpert machines could simultaneously analyze 4 samples/specimens per 45 minutes of running time.

Dr. Hjordis Marushka Celis, provincial health officer 2 who will lead the laboratory personnel, said all the staff had been trained in biosafety and biosecurity measures.