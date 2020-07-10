Bulacan to spend P120M on new normal for learning: Lessons online, radio broadcasts

CITY OF MALOLOS—The Bulacan government will spend P120 million on a new learning system called modular that involved the use of internet and radio broadcasts for at least 500,000 elementary and junior high students starting on Aug. 24, the first day of classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Daniel Fernando said the budget would come from the province’s Special Education Fund (SEF) and will be used to purchase printed study materials.

Fernando said the provincial board would have to realign the use of the P200-million fund in the SEF originally intended for educational infrastructure.

The province has 230,060 students in public elementary schools; 6,920 students in private elementary schools; 115, 903 students in public high schools; and 9, 823 students in private high schools.

According to a recent survey by the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division in the province, 100 percent of the students’ parents were in favor of the modular form of distance learning.

The enrollment and survey forms were made and filled up by parents online, in drop boxes or through calls or text messages.

Online and TV or radio broadcasting were the second top choices for elementary and high school students.

Nicolas Capulong, Bulacan schools division superintendent, said students with no internet connection at home could turn to radio broadcasting.

Vice Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado said part of the realigned funds would be used to buy transistor radios for students who have no internet services.

