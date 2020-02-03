Trending Now

‘Bulacan’s gift to the world’: Blas Ople honored in 93rd birth anniversary rites

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

‘Bulacan’s gift to the world’: Blas Ople honored in 93rd birth anniversary rites

Wreaths are offered at the bust of the late Sen. Blas F. Ople in front of Ople Building named in his honor in Bulacan Capitol Compound. CARMELA REYES-ESTROPE

CITY OF MALOLOS–Bulakenyos on Monday (Feb. 3) paid tribute to the late Sen. Blas F. Ople during his 93rd birth anniversary.

Known as the father of the Philippine Labor Code and father of Overseas Filipino Workers, Ople’s legacies were recalled during the occasion held at the grounds of the Ople Building here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ople was born on Feb. 3, 1927 in Hagonoy town where he was raised in a fishing community.

Feb. 3 has been declared as a special non-working holiday in the province.

FEATURED STORIES

Undersecretary Ernesto Carolina of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office said Ople was a young soldier and army leader at the age of 16.

Ople’s younger days were also fondly remembered because he would go to school barefoot.

Government officials, led by Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando and Undersecretary Ernesto Carolina, remember the legacies of the late Sen. Blas Ople during his 93rd birth anniversary on Monday. CARMELA REYES-ESTROPE

Carolina, who was a military officer when Ople was foreign affairs secretary in 2002, described the late Senate president as a “modern hero.”

Gov. Daniel Fernando said Bulacan will never cease in remembering and honoring Ople.

“Ople is Bulacan’s gift to the world. The legacy of Blas Ople must live on,” Fernando said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top