Bulletin from AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux was held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Staffan Bohman, Petra Hedengran, Ulla Litzén, Fredrik Persson, David Porter, Jonas Samuelson and Kai Wärn were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Staffan Bohman was also re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Henrik Henriksson and Karin Overbeck were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of Electrolux, addressed the AGM to provide a short update on the impact of the coronavirus and also on the Group’s strategy and results for 2019. His speech is available to view here. The parent company’s and the Group’s income statements and balance sheets were adopted. The Board of Directors and the President were discharged from liability for the financial year 2019. In accordance with the Board’s changed proposal, the Meeting resolved not to distribute any dividend to the shareholders for the financial year 2019.

The meeting re-elected Deloitte AB as auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2021.

The Meeting resolved to adopt the remunerations to the Board in accordance with the Nomination Committee’s changed proposal which was made public through a press release on March 23, 2020. The proposal for remuneration guidelines for Group Management was also approved.

The Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisitions of Electrolux B shares up to a maximum amount of 10 percent of all shares issued by the company. The Board was also authorized to transfer own shares on account of company acquisitions and to cover costs that may arise as a result of the share program for 2018. These authorizations are effective during the period until next year’s AGM.

The entire AGM was webcasted live on the group’s website.

Full details on the proposals adopted by the AGM can be downloaded at www.electroluxgroup.com/agm2020

