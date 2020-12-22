“‘Bumalik yung trauma ko’: Vice Ganda reacts to Tarlac shooting, reminds him of his father’s murder “

Vice Ganda hopes that the family of the victims of the Tarlac shooting will achieve justice.

“Bumalik yung trauma ko.”

These were the words of Vice Ganda after he saw the video of a policeman identified as Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca who shot dead his neighbors Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio following an argument over “boga” or an improvised noisemaker in Paniqui, Tarlac.

The It’s Showtime host remarked that it reminded him of the time when his father was also murdered.

“Natulala ako matapos ko mapanuod ung video. Bumalik yung trauma ko. Bumalik lahat ng pilit ko ng ibinabaon na alaala. Ung putok ng baril. Ung itsura nung tatay ko na parang baboy na sinasakay sa jeep. Ung mukha ng demonyo. Ang bigat ng nararamdaman ko,” he tweeted.

The Kapamilya star added that he hopes that the family of the victims will achieve justice and will not encounter the same fate that his family did.

“Sana’y wag silang magaya sa Tatay ko na di nabigyan ng hustisya. Sana’y wag silang magaya sa pamilya namin na namanhid na lang sa tagal ng paghihintay ng katarungan. Sana wala ng makaranas ng kasamaang ito.

#JusticeforSonyaGregorio #JusticeforFrankGregorio #StopTheKillingsPH,” he posted.

In an interview in April 2016, Vice shared that his dad, Reynaldo Viceral, was shot dead outside of their house when he was still a teenager. He relayed that the killer of his dad remains at large.

“Hanggang ngayon hindi naman nakakulong ‘yung pumatay sa tatay ko kahit buong barangay ‘yung nakakita kung sino ‘yung pumatay,” he said.

Vice is among the many celebrities who called for justice for the victims of the Tarlac shooting and campaigned to stop the killings in the country following the incident.