Bupa and Quality Healthcare Medical Services Sponsor Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2023image_1.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 March 2023 – Bupa Hong Kong and Quality HealthCare will sponsor the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens for a second year in a row. As the Official Insurance and Healthcare Sponsor, Bupa continues its mission to build a healthier city for the broader Hong Kong community.

The sponsorship aligns with Bupa’s Healthy Cities initiative, which promotes healthy lifestyles and programmes that encourage positive environmental impacts. The initiative builds on Bupa’s belief that people’s health and wellbeing are interconnected and affected by the health of our planet.

In addition to the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens sponsorship, Bupa will launch the “Healthy Cities Pop-up Truck”, which will tour around the City from 17 March to 2 April 2023 – providing people with an opportunity to learn about healthy living and the importance of physical and mental wellness through an immersive gaming and digital experience.

The pop-up truck will feature a gigantic rugby ball, two interactive digital games, and a free health check station using the latest AI technology. In addition, fans of the tournament will have the opportunity to test their rugby knowledge and experience the energy of the sport through digital gamification.

Andrew Merrilees, Managing Director, Bupa Hong Kong, said: “At Bupa, we believe the concept of Healthy Cities represents an integrated approach that looks after the health of people, communities, and the planet we share. Through the Hong Kong Sevens sponsorship, we have an opportunity to raise the awareness of how to live a healthy lifestyle in the City of Hong Kong, whilst looking after the world in which we depend on.”

Through the theme “Be the Best You”, Bupa has prioritised physical health and mental wellness, as well as playing a bigger part in planetary health. Selfcare and awareness is the first step to managing and understanding one’s health, this is why Bupa has partnered with PanopticAI to provide free health checks for the broader community via the pop-up event.

By scanning the face, participants will be able to get an assessment of their health index, stress level, skin texture and other vital signs in just 30-seconds. After completing activities on the truck, participants will receive gifts, such as OATLY Oat Drink or a rugby-shaped stress ball.

Andrew Merrilees added: “The Hong Kong Sevens sponsorship is part of Bupa’s Healthy Cities initiative that can help people connect personal and planetary health and ultimately become the best version of themselves. Bupa will continue to work with partners and create programmes to build a healthier city and future for all.”

Look for Bupa’s Healthy Cities Pop-up Truck around the City from today and join in the excitement during the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens weekend!

Bupa’s Healthy Cities Pop-up Truck Schedule:



Date: From 17th March 2023 to 2nd April 2023



Time: Every day from 12noon to 6pm



Locations (Subject to the latest road and traffic conditions. Please check out Bupa Hong Kong’s Facebook page here for the most updated information.):



Date Location 17 Mar (Fri) Tsun Yip Street, Kwun Tong 18 Mar (Sat) Pai Tau Village, Sha Tin 19 Mar (Sun) Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui (K11) 20 Mar (Mon) Lam Fung Street, Kowloon Bay 21 Mar (Tue) Hoi Wan Street/Hoi Kwong Street, Taikoo Place 22 Mar (Wed) KOLOUR‧Tsuen Wan 23 Mar (Thu) Tai Nan West Street, Cheung Sha Wan 24 Mar (Fri) Causeway Bay Plaza I, Causeway Bay 25 Mar (Sat) Langham Place, Mong Kok 26 Mar (Sun) Uptown Plaza, Tai Po 27 Mar (Mon) Sai Ching Street, Yuen Long 28 Mar (Tue) Nam Ning Street, Aberdeen (Next to Aberdeen Centre) 29 Mar (Wed) Sai Yeung Choi Street South, Mong Kok 30 Mar (Thu) Hing Yip Street, Kwun Tong 31 Mar (Fri) Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui 1 Apr (Sat) Tuen Mun Town Plaza, Tuen Mun 2 Apr (Sun) Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay

Hashtag: #Bupa

