BurdaLuxury and Prestel & Partner Announce Strategic Partnership

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BurdaLuxury, a subsidiary of Hubert Burda Media, and Prestel & Partner, global leader of family office events, recently announced a strategic partnership. Combining BurdaLuxury’s expertise in luxury content and engaging media with Prestel & Partner’s influential community of over 10,000 people, the partnership will cover three key areas:

the creation and editorial execution of a global, by-invitation only weekly newsletter for Prestel & Partner’s community; featuring exclusive interviews with billionaires, royals, family office principals, and highlights from the Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum

a redesign of the Prestel & Partner website, creating a dedicated space for premium content, event coverage and videos

social media management and content creation for Prestel & Partner’s LinkedIn and Instagram channels

“This partnership expands our global platform beyond our 9 successful on-ground events. We deliver content that truly resonates with our audience. The all-new weekly newsletter delivers exclusive industry news and B2B updates straight to the inbox of executive leaders, C-suites, and wealth owners,” said Tobias Prestel, co-founder of Prestel & Partner.

“We know that our community wants to stay updated and connected throughout the year. Also, our experts and partners can now reach our entire network,” added Katja Mülheim, co-founder of Prestel & Partner.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Prestel & Partner on this project. BurdaLuxury’s expertise in editorial content, luxury experts, and digital innovation perfectly complements Prestel & Partner’s global database of over 10,000+ family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals,” said Björn Rettig, CEO of BurdaLuxury.

For more information or advertising enquiries, please reach out to office@prestelandpartner.com

About BurdaLuxury

BurdaLuxury is one of Asia’s most vibrant and progressive independent media houses. Its portfolio includes a variety of successful regional publishing brands in the lifestyle, luxury and travel markets across Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Print publications include AUGUSTMAN, HELLO! Magazine Thailand, Prestige, PIN Prestige, Architecture + Design and Travel + Leisure India & South Asia. Digital offerings include Lifestyleasia.com, Augustman.com, PrestigeOnline.com, PinPrestige.com, Architectureplusdesign.in and Travelandleisureasia.com. BurdaLuxury is part of the Hubert Burda Media family, one of the largest media companies in Germany. Operating in 14 countries, Burda employs more than 11,000 people and owns 550 media brands.

About Prestel & Partner

Prestel & Partner is the global leader in Family Office conferences (measured by the number of participating private Single Family Offices and buy-side only investors). After 12 years of bringing together Investors, UHNWI and private Family Offices in the hubs of global wealth, we now have an international network of 10.000+ UHNWI including many of the world’s most wealthy (see details on the following pages). Our newsletter gives you access to this very exclusive network.