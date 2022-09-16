BurdaLuxury Relaunches Luxury Lifestyle Brand Prestige

BANGKOK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BurdaLuxury, a subsidiary of German media conglomerate Hubert Burda Media, today relaunches its luxury lifestyle brand Prestige, bringing together the brand’s 4 editions under the theme ‘Evolution’ for the September 2022 issue.

Featuring a series of cover personalities with their own refreshing take on the concept, Prestige celebrates its own evolution through exploring the stories of others: Prestige Hong Kong features Gigi Ma (née Lai), the popular actress who became Chairman of an ethical medicine company; Prestige Malaysia spotlights Nazreem Musa’s inspiring story of becoming a gender fluid model; and Prestige Thailand explores Margie Rasri’s transition from actress and influencer to motherhood. Meanwhile, Prestige Singapore features Spanish model Marta Ortiz in an exclusive shoot in Madrid for its print cover, as well as a digital cover featuring Willabelle Ong, popular luxury lifestyle influencer who represents the evolution of media and the next generation of tastemakers.

Conceptualised as an improved luxury experience, the relaunch features a brand-new Prestige logo that reflects the brand’s modern, younger approach to content and growing readership, achieving 111% year over year growth across 5 countries. As part of creating a more unified brand experience across the region, Prestige will focus on launching events and campaigns at a regional level, beginning with its signature 40 Under 40 event, which will be rolled out in September in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

“Our audience – Asia’s inner circle – is more dynamic than ever. With their needs constantly evolving, Prestige is the ultimate authority on new luxury: we recognise and celebrate our community’s achievements, create opportunities for them to connect with one another, and provide exclusive first-hand information,” said Björn Rettig, CEO of BurdaLuxury. “Our Evolution Issue celebrates not only the evolution of our brand, but the evolution of our audience.”

Reflecting evolving trends in the luxury space, the new Prestige places an even greater emphasis on sharing interesting, impactful stories through its new ‘Boulevard’ section, with each edition of Prestige highlighting local people, products, and places that resonate with readers. The first significant relaunch since the brand’s inception in 2000, the new strategy places a greater focus on providing exclusive luxury insights, sharing unique experiences, a deeper level of storytelling, and highlighting influential individuals that make up the Prestige community.

To continue growing its presence across Asia over the next few years, BurdaLuxury aims to focus on more regional initiatives, strategic partnerships, and potential licensing options.

To find out more, visit the Prestige website at prestigeonline.com or Magzter.com.

Note to Editors

For cover images and videos, please click here

About Prestige

Available in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Indonesia, Prestige provides a fresh insider’s perspective into the glamorous and privileged world of high living via engaging stories that are enriching, entertaining, and informative. Asia’s definitive luxury magazine, Prestige is a glamorous, award winning mix of fashion, celebrity, culture, travel, high society and epicurean excellence. Prestige comes under the purview of BurdaLuxury and German publishing powerhouse Hubert Burda Media.

About BurdaLuxury

BurdaLuxury is one of Asia’s most vibrant and progressive independent media houses. Its portfolio includes a variety of successful regional publishing brands in lifestyle and luxury markets across Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Print publications include AUGUSTMAN, HELLO! Magazine Thailand, Prestige, PIN Prestige, and Travel + Leisure India & South Asia. Digital offerings include Lifestyleasia.com, Augustman.com, PrestigeOnline.com, PinPrestige.com and Travelandleisureindia.in. BurdaLuxury is part of the Hubert Burda Media family, one of the largest media companies in Germany. Operating in 14 countries, Burda employs over 11,000 people and owns 550 media brands.