Bureau of Immigration to foreigners: Keep off mass demos, rallies

MANILA, Philippines — As the nation commemorates the 34th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday reminded foreigners that they are prohibited from taking part in protests or any political activity in the country

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said foreigners do not have the right to attend mass demonstrations for or against the Philippine government, and that doing so may lead to their arrest and deportation. Such right, he said, are reserved for Filipinos only.

“A visitor of a country is allowed to stay here for health, business, or pleasure. Joining rallies and protests is an utter display of disrespect to the country, and is equivalent to meddling in our internal affairs as a sovereign nation,” he said in a statement.

Morente cited BI Operations Order No. SBM 2015-025 that “prohibits foreigners from engaging in any political activity as defined by law and jurisprudence, such as but not limited to, joining, supporting, contributing or involving themselves in whatever manner in any rally, assembly or gathering, whether for or against the government.”

“Foreigners who join mass actions are violating the conditions of their stay. If found guilty, we will blacklist these foreigners, effectively barring them from re-entering the country,” Morente pointed out.

Despite the warning, Morente said the BI has not received any intelligence information about foreigners who might mass actions to commemorate the EDSA People Power Revolution.

