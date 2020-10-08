Bursa Malaysia Rings the Bell for Financial Literacy in Celebration of World Investor Week 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In conjunction with the World Investor Week 2020, Bursa Malaysia had yesterday hosted a “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy” ceremony, in support of investor education and protection. To mark the occasion, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia sounded the Exchange’s ceremonial gong in front of a virtual audience participating in an investor education webinar on informed investing.



Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia hitting the gong to signify support for “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy”

Speaking during the opening session of the webinar, Datuk Umar said, “At Bursa Malaysia, we have a strong commitment towards advocating financial literacy in our marketplace and the wider community. It is an important agenda, not just for encouraging retail participation but also to enhance investor protection through education. Consequently, as financial products become increasingly complex, our education programs aim to increase investor awareness of financial fraud and scams, which have been on the rise. We believe an educated investor is less likely to fall prey to financial frauds.”

Over the last 12 months, Bursa Malaysia accelerated the use of digital technology to effectively reach large segments of the population and promote financial inclusion. In June, the Exchange launched Bursa Academy, a comprehensive one-stop e-learning platform targeted at retail investors across the securities, derivatives and Islamic capital markets. Since its launch, Bursa Academy has continued to grow in traction, registering close to 93,000 users with more than 217,000 page views as at end September 2020. Through the 168 digital learning webinars conducted at the onset of the pandemic, the Exchange has successfully reached out to 51,943 investors.

“Our programmes are designed to improve investor knowledge and create informed investors who invest responsibly. I encourage investors to attend webinars conducted by the Exchange and the Securities Commission, offered free-of-charge. We take it upon ourselves to continuously offer interesting and relevant information to the retail segment. I encourage everyone to make full use of our content-rich digital platform offered on Bursa Academy and Bursa Marketplace,” Datuk Umar concluded.

Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy is a global initiative by the World Federation of Exchanges to promote financial literacy and boost financial inclusion. This year, close to 40 exchanges have come together in support of this cause.

To view the full list of upcoming webinars, please visit Bursa Academy at https://bursaacademy.bursamarketplace.com/en/home.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201008/2944160-1?lang=0