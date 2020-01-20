Bus catches fire along Edsa southbound

MANILA, Philippines — A passenger bus caught fire along Edsa southbound in Cubao on Monday morning.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Metrobase said the vehicle’s machine erupted in flames along P. Tuazon tunnel at about 10:35 a.m.

It added that the fire only went on for about 10 minutes and was extinguished even before firetrucks came to the scene.

“Noong dumating ‘yung bumbero, wala na tapos na (‘yung sunog). Fire extinguisher ang ginamit,” MMDA Metrobase Alpha 20 told INQUIRER.net in an interview.

No one was hurt by the incident.

Authorities are still looking into the cause of the fire.

