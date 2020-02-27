Bus driver faces raps for firearms, marijuana

ORMOC CITY –– A driver of a passenger bus is facing charges after he was arrested for alleged possession of firearms and dried leaves suspected to be marijuana at the Balwharteco Port, Barangay Looc in Allen town, Northern Samar at 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25.

Eduardo Ansit, 48, yielded a .38-caliber pistol with six live ammunition, and dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

Charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as a violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, were being readied against the suspect.

Lieutenant Senior Grade Paterno Belarmino of the Northern Samar Coast Guard Station, said they were inspecting all buses when the K9 dog became uneasy when it approached one of the bags.

When the Coast Guard officers asked Ansit to open the bag, they found the unlicensed gun and dried marijuana leaves.

The police immediately arrested the suspect and brought him to their station.

