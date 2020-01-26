Bus driver nabbed in random drug test in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY – A bus driver was arrested after he tested positive for illegal drugs during a random drug testing of authorities in Pili town in Camarines Sur province on Saturday night.
Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of Bicol police, said in a report that Jaime Orca, 34, of Hinunangan, Southern Leyte, was also in possession of three plastic sachets of suspected as “shabu” (crystal meth).
The “one-time big-time” operation was conducted by the joint team of Land Transportation Office, Department of Public Works and Highways and the Philippine National Police in San Jose town at around 9:20 p.m.
