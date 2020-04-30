Bus service resumes in Bukidnon province

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A bus company has announced that it is resuming its service in Bukidnon as the province reverts to a general quarantine mode starting Friday, May 1.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Rural Transit Mindanao, Inc. (RTMI) of the Yanson Group of Bus Companies, said their buses will ply the roads of Bukidnon starting Friday.

While the bus service will hopefully be on a regular basis, the company said it will be on a limited capacity.

As a precaution against the new coronavirus, RTMO said it has installed foot baths on the buses and in terminals.

It has also required personnel to wear face shields and face masks.

And they would require passengers to wear face mask and observe physical distancing at all times inside the bus.

