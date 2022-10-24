Busan Tourism Organization: Why the World Is Choosing Busan for Its MICE Events

BEXCO( Busan Exhibition and Convention Center) has hosted a diverse range of international conferences and some of the world’s most important academic events, such as the International Astronomical Union (IAU) General Assembly and the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) World Congress

Starting from September 27, the board conducted an initial, three-day inspection of Busan. On September 28, an agreement signing ceremony was held at the Nurimaru APEC House.

Busan is a global MICE city whose reputation is growing stronger by the day. With the end of the COVID pandemic in sight, the global MICE industry is resuming business as usual.



In the first half of this year alone, the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) held over 100 more events than it did all of last year. MICE experts highlight the geographical advantages of the coastal city of Busan and its world-class MICE infrastructure as some of the city’s strengths as a top MICE destination. Still, Busan MICE organizers are always looking for ways to improve the MICE experiences that they offer visitors.

Ideal City for the Hosting of International Events

Busan’s marine environment is what has won its acclaim as Korea’s only “bleisure” (business + leisure) city. The fact that MICE visitors to Busan can experience a myriad of seaside activities after attending their official events is one of Busan’s most powerful draws. These activities are clustered in “Haevenue” (Haeundae + avenue), an area in the Haeundae district in Busan that is at the center of Busan’s MICE infrastructure and home to BEXCO as well as a host of hotels, lodgings, and tourist attractions.

Busan also has an ideal location because of its proximity to the Gimhae International Airport, making Busan a real transportation hub. In fact, a one-way trip from the Gimhae Airport to downtown Busan takes just under 40 minutes.

MICE Events Held in Busan Are Practically a Guaranteed Success

So far in the second half of 2022, BEXCO has hosted a diverse range of international conferences and some of the world’s most important academic events, such as the International Astronomical Union (IAU) General Assembly and the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) World Congress. Participants of events held at BEXCO typically enjoy banquets, performances, cultural experiences, tourism, and much more during their time in Busan. Busan’s continual hosting of successful events is a constant reminder to the world of its prowess as a MICE city that should not be overlooked when selecting a host city for an upcoming MICE event.

Marine Leisure and Sports in Busan

The beautiful beaches of Busan offer all kinds of marine leisure and sports all throughout the year, and the city itself offers MICE visitors plenty of chances to enjoy sightseeing. Busan MICE organizers do everything they can to ensure that MICE visitors have the time of their lives while in Busan, and offer a range of tourism products so that MICE attendees can create memories to last a lifetime.

Paddle-boarding is one of the many marine tourism activities of Busan. Paddle-boarding is an easy and fun activity, perfect even for beginners, and paddle boards rentals are available at both Gwangalli Beach and Dadaepo Beach. The best time to go paddle-boarding is in the late afternoon, when you enjoy the stunning scene of the sun setting out over the water. Another marine activity popularly enjoyed by tourists is kayaking on Suyeong River, which not only provides great river views but also a chance to bond with your fellow paddlers. Suyeong River is located close to BEXCO, as is Busan Cinema Center, a perfect destination for those looking for a less active travel experience.

2025 WADA Conference to Take Place in Busan

In May 2022, the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) board of directors selected Busan as the venue for the 2025 WADA World Conference. Starting from September 27, the board conducted an initial, three-day inspection of Busan. On September 28, an agreement signing ceremony was held at the Nurimaru APEC House. The signing of the agreement between WADA and the city of Busan was followed by special presentations, including some by Busan universities. The four-day 2025 WADA World Conference is scheduled to start on October 10, 2025 and is excepted to be attended by over 2,000 international participants. The city of Busan is honored to be hosting the first-ever WADA World Conference to be held in Korea and sees the event as an opportunity to demonstrate its MICE prowess to the world.

Busan’s world-class MICE infrastructure, known for its easily accessible transportation and marine tourism, makes it the ideal host city for international events. Busan is constantly seeking to improve and make every event held on its coastline better than the last.

