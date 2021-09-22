Business groups support full investment liberalization

Private sector and business groups are opposing the return of transportation, telecommunication and power as public utilities.

The private sector groups-composed of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc., the Supply Chain Management Association of the Philippines, and the Export Development Council-expressed their support for the full investment liberalization outside of the natural monopolies.

“We strongly oppose moves to return transportation and telecommunication, as well as power generation back to the definition of Public Utilities, wherein these sectors will continue or revert to the 60-40 Filipino-foreign ownership requirements under the 1987 Constitution,” they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Their position on transport and telecom has been affirmed by the results from many consultations among exporters, manufacturers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other business stakeholders who all had strongly clamored for this reform.

In the case of power generation, the groups said they had widely welcomed the Electric Power Industry Reform Act’s (Epira) provision to open the sector to local and 100-percent foreign private investors, helping to meet the critical power needs of the growing Philippine economy and support businesses, especially fuel-intensive manufacturing industries.

The groups mentioned Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua’s speech in the Board of Manufacturing Investment Summit last month, who said the Philippines can move to high-income country by focusing on manufacturing sector.

Amendments to the Public Services Act “are a manifestation of that focus,” they added.



They cited four factors to production that are preventing the Philippines from developing the much-needed supply chains and from maximizing the potentials of our industries: high inter-island shipping rates; expensive and unreliable internet connection, unreliable power supply; and inadequate infrastructure.

Groups likewise said there is a need for urgent and massive upgrade to speed up and improve our telecommunications system is one major realization from this pandemic.

“We get daily experiences on service interruptions, technical glitches, and lack of internet that in this period and age can make or break a business, disrupt the online delivery of government services (E-Boss, digital payments), and e-learning. Every second the Philippines is offline because of the inability of our current providers to keep us connected is a second that the Philippines is closed for business,” the groups said.

Although they recognize the security and foreign influence concerns of Congress in crafting the law, they said this is “not irremediable.”

“Congress may undertake safeguard measures and strengthen governmental institutions to ensure that our sovereign interests shall be upheld,” the groups said.

“We urge the Senate to be bold in this particular policy decision. We have seen how timely and appropriate policy decisions elsewhere have led to significant positive results and these are inspirations that we can learn from and adopt,” they added.