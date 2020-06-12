BANGKOK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand’s exhibition industry is to resume business under ‘new normal’ conditions, following the third-phase easing of lockdown measures and the reopening of convention and exhibition centers, the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) states.



Business underway in Thailand as exhibitions open under ‘New Normal’ conditions

Forty-seven pioneering Thai trade shows will resume under new guidelines this year, proof-positive of progress in the fight against Covid-19, and evidence of the safe and viable working arrangements and restrictions implemented by the Thai government.

The third-phase easing of lockdown, active as of 1 June 2020, lifts restrictions on the operation of economic and social activities, provided they abide by new health and safety rules and regulations imposed by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.

These measures include the reopening of convention and exhibition centres for business, provided they close by 21.00 and limit event size to 20,000 sqm, and the creation of meetings, seminars and conferences limited to 200 participants.

Stronger together

To assist the restart of the exhibition industry, TCEB has worked closely with Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and business event industry partners to conceive the safety guidelines and measures. The organisations include the Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA); Thai Exhibition Association (TEA); Event Management Association (EMA) and Thai Hotels Association (THA).

One result of the ground-breaking collaboration between the government and private sector is the ‘Exhibitions New Norm SOP’ (Exhibition New Norm Standard Operation Procedures). Through this framework TCEB sets out to build confidence from authorities in charge of disease control and public health, countering fears that exhibitions are responsible for the spread of infection and assisting in the global recovery though carefully managed interaction and the cultivation of innovation.

Commenting on these measures, Mrs. Nichapa Yoswee, SVP Business of TCEB, said Thailand is progressing into a new phase not just of reopening, but international event management in general.

“TCEB will promote this new normal guideline to the whole exhibition business in the exhibition industry including exhibition stakeholders, exhibition professionals, service providers to follow, hence reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

“In order to bring business back, TCEB’s exhibition department will lend extra support for the ‘new norm’ of exhibitions organised in this fiscal year,” she added. “We are fully confident that around 47 events resuming in 2020, including Asian Paper & Tissue World Bangkok 2020, Food & Hotel Thailand, Concrete Asia 2020, Intermat Asean 2020, Intermach 2020, Subcon Thailand 2020 and Cosmoprof CBE Asean Bangkok, will be successful.

The framework covers nine strict hygiene and public safety measures established by the Thai Exhibition Association (TEA) as follows:

Screening measures before entering the building

Screening measures before entering the events

Measures for exhibitors and visitors during the event

Measure for personnel during set-up and tear-down

Hygiene measures inside the buildings

Meetings and seminar activities during the event

Emergency plan in case of encountering with people at risk of infection

Communication

Health records

Significant changes have also been applied to crowd control and safety management at exhibitions in Thailand. TCEB has worked alongside organisers to develop and promote hybrid exhibition solutions, encouraging exhibition businesses to implement some form of online innovation and technology solution when organising trade shows throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. TCEB hopes organisers will lessen the need for physical attendance at a time when large crowds are a cause for concern.

