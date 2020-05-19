Businesses seek govt support for employees’ testing

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) President Benedicto Yujuico on Tuesday said that small businesses will not be able to afford the cost of testing their employees for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Actually, in so far as our large corporations are concerned, they have the money to actually underwrite costs of tests for their employees. Big companies are underwriting this because they can afford it,” said Yujuico in a business forum organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP).

“Now if we talk of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), they could hardly afford to keep their employees much less do this test, which is very, very costly. For example, for Covid-test, the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) costs about P10,000 and that’s one month’s salary already. So how do we expect the MSMEs to be able to afford that?” he added.

Yujuico said some sort of government intervention should be made to help the small businesses.

“Therefore, that is where the government has to come in. Certainly this (testing) is not affordable for the bulk of MSMEs,” he said.

To recall, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier admitted that while the government is ramping up efforts to increase the number of people tested for Covid-19, it does not have enough resources for mass testing.

He said private sector help is needed to increase testing.

Farncis Lim, president of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), for his part, is hoping that the cost of testing employees could be considered tax-deductible.

“I think it’s a choice of who should shoulder the cost — the employer or the employee. Hopefully, it will be allowed as a tax-deductible expense to cushion the impact on employers, especially the MSMEs,” he told The Manila Times in a text message.

He added that the cost could also be reimbursable from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

He clarified, however, that his views are on issue are personal and not MAP’s.

“I’m personally hoping that the cost can be reimbursed by PhilHealth, tax-deductible or be covered by the Covid-19 testing provisions under the ‘Philippine Economic Stimulus Act’ (PESA),” he said.

PESA is an economic stimulus measure that seeks to inject P1.3 trillion to help the country transition out of the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the proposed measure, a total of P20 billion will be alloted for mass testing in a bid to stimulate economic recovery and ensure the safety of workers amid the pandemic.