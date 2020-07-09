Businesses Urged to Embrace Digitalization to Revitalize Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — “Digital transformation will power Hong Kong’s business recovery and safeguard the city’s long-held status as a centre of trade and innovation,” SAP Hong Kong Managing Director Fabian Padilla Crisol said at the SAP SAPPHIRE NOW Vision Reimagined Hong Kong on June 16. Joined by local business leaders for the virtual event, Mr Padillo Crisol urged companies to reimagine their operations, value proposition, and business model for the digital economy.

Mr Padilla Crisol said, “The global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of the Fourth Industrial Revolution around the world. In Hong Kong, it triggered a heightened focus for businesses to leverage emerging technologies to take advantage of new opportunities and create sustainable business value. Companies that move now towards digitalization will find them well-positioned to stay ahead their competition in the long run.”

Being held as a virtual event for the first time in its 30-year history, SAPPHIRE NOW has been reimagined in 2020 to focus on supporting business communities in economic recovery. In Hong Kong, SAP garnered distinguished local thought leaders to share their vision of post-COVID growth for the city’s businesses in panel discussions and presentations.

Transparent supply chain

Pandemic-driven disruption is dividing businesses into those that have established a transparent global supply chain and those that need to do so.

SAP solutions harness predictive analytics, automation, and the Internet of Things to help companies implement supply chain management to better anticipate disruptions through simulations and risk assessment. The end goal is global visibility over supply and demand, accurate forecasting, and smooth collaboration with partners and customers.

“The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that all businesses need to be able to react in real-time to unexpected and unprecedented supply chain disruption. We are confident that businesses in Hong Kong SAR of China can leverage SAP technology and Accenture expertise to build a working model of a resilient and transparent supply chain in as little as six weeks,” said Philippe Cherigie, managing director, SAP sales lead for Asia Pacific, Accenture.

Digitalized sales channels

Commerce has moved online rapidly as social distancing becomes the norm. Investing in digital channels has benefits beyond simply catering to an increase in online shoppers. It also helps companies manage inventory, warehousing, and logistics; effectively use their physical stores in omnichannel business models; and make informed data-based business decisions.

Hong Kong’s Distance Business Programme (D-Biz), which offers government funding for IT projects that support companies to do business online, can give local enterprises a competitive edge.

“While companies elsewhere remain focused on cost-cutting, Hong Kong businesses are being empowered to accelerate their digital transformation. Investing to upscale your digital channels today will ensure you are ready to succeed in the new economy when global business bounces back,” explained Wing Lee, Executive Director, IVC Solutions Limited. “With SAP, IVC has D-Biz packages on mobile sales platforms, robotic process automation, digital marketing, and more.”

Organization-wide agility

The coronavirus pandemic has upended supply and demand and redefined business agility. Companies have had to find ways to equip employees to remain productive at home and to accelerate innovation.

“The more agile you are, the more innovative you can be,” said Olivier Klein, Lead Technologist, Asia-Pacific, Amazon Web Services. “Cloud computing services are proving to be vital at this time, with the pandemic driving businesses online and sparking rapid changes to business models. It’s about elasticity—so you can scale your computing resources as needed, and as such reduce the cost of experimentation, so you can reduce the cost of failure.”

Maria Hui, Director, Marketing and Operations, Microsoft Hong Kong, focused on the need to empower individuals. “With organizations across all sectors having to move to remote work, everyone needs solutions that promote productivity, collaboration and creativity. It is also important to ensure the solutions enable employees to work in a secured manner anytime, anywhere. This is just as important for educators as it is for business leaders. In every sphere, organizations need the right platform, tools and partners to build the digital capability required to address these challenges,” she said.

