Businessman about to go home gunned down in front of office in Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY – A businessman was gunned down in front of his business establishment along Narra Street in Barangay Villamonte here at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Roland Tan had just boarded his Toyota Land Cruiser that was parked in front of Crown Agri Infinity Lending Corporation when three persons approached and shot him at close range, said Police Major Renante Jomocan, chief of Police Station 4.

Tan was brought to the Dr. Pablo O. Torre Memorial Hospital but he succumbed to five gunshot wounds to his face and body.

Jomocan said the Bacolod-based businessman was ready to go home when the suspects, who wore face masks, approached and shot him.

Six empty shells were recovered from the crime scene.

Investigators have yet to determine the motive behind the killing as well as the identities of the assailants.

