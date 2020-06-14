Businessman on Duterte’s drug watchlist arrested in Lanao del Sur town

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines —Police arrested early dawn on Saturday, June 13, a businessman who reportedly was 43rd on the drug watchlist of President Rodrigo Duterte and one of the most sought-after drug personality in Lanao del Sur.

Col. Madzgani Mukaran, chief of the Lanao del Sur police, said Samsoding Ali Macasasa, 34, was arrested for possession of assorted firearms allegedly found in his house in Barangay Matampay-Dimaro of Bubong town, Lanao del Sur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mukaran said police were in Macasasa’s residence based on the June 4 search warrant issued by Judge Alberto Quinto of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 11 in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

“The arrested person is considered a high-value target,” Mukaran said. “(He is) listed as number 43 in the drug watch list of (President Duterte) and (one of) the top two drug personalities in Lanao del Sur,” Mukaram said.

FEATURED STORIES

Seized from Macasasa’s possession were several firearms, ammunition, explosives, and a piece of plastic that contained a substance believed to be ‘shabu,’ (crystal meth) according to Mukaram.

Macasasa will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Act. He was brought to Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City for a physical and medical examination while police brought the confiscated items to the Bubong municipal police station for proper documentation.

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ