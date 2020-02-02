Businesswoman killed in Calbayog City

ORMOC CITY – A businesswoman was shot dead by still unidentified assailants in Barangay East Awang, Calbayog City at around 5:55 a.m. on Sunday, February 2.

Mary Ann Rumhor, 46, was inside her fruit stall when the assailant came in and shot her.

Police Lt. Col Bella Rentuaya, spokesperson of the Eastern Visayas police, said Rumhor was immediately brought to Our Lady of Perpetual Help hospital by the responding policemen, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Mary Ann was the latest member of the Rumhor family that was killed by unidentified suspects.

Last April 2019, her relative, Vicky Pido Rumhor, a dentist, was shot dead by unidentified suspects while driving her vehicle.

In 2018, another relative, Catherine Rumhor Johnson, was also killed by unidentified assailants while buying bread near their house.

Both killings remained unsolved even if the family of the victims offered a P3 million bounty for the identification of the assailants.

