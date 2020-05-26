A pilot initiative between the National Arts Council (NAC) and Bigo Live to offer buskers an opportunity to bring the arts to audiences during the COVID-19 period

Viewers get the chance to enjoy engaging and fun performances by eight Singaporean buskers from 29 to 30 May between 8:00pm to 9:30 pm (SGT) and on 31 May between 8:00pm to 9:00pm on the Bigo Live app

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Buskers in Singapore have had to take a temporary break from busking on the streets since the Circuit Breaker period kicked in. Even with the gradual easing of measures, Singaporeans may not be able to enjoy the vibrant busking acts on the streets as we used to yet. A pilot initiative between the National Arts Council (NAC) and a Singapore-based live streaming platform, Bigo Live, aims to change that by going online with virtual busking.



Buskers Engage Audiences Virtually Amidst the Phases of Safe Re-opening

The SGLivehouse virtual busking sessions will take place over three days from 29 May to 31 May 2020, between 8:00pm – 9:30pm (Singapore Time) on 29 May to 30 May, and between 8:00pm – 9:00pm on 31 May, on the Bigo Live app. Eight buskers will be part of the pilot, with a 30-minute segment each to present their original performances to audiences. The initiative will also provide training to buskers on how to go digital and live stream their talents to a global audience. It will also enable the buskers to earn some income during this period as Singapore gradually resumes activities safely.

Jill-Marie Thomas, one of the buskers participating in this pilot initiative, said: “We are excited for this opportunity to share our talents with audiences online while earning some income. As we have had to pause all busking activities and cancel our gigs due to COVID-19, we certainly miss bringing our music to Singaporeans and interacting with passers-by live! We will keep our heads up and continue looking for new and creative ways to bring the arts to people.”

Ms Elaine Ng, Senior Director of Engagement and Participation at the NAC adds, “Many of the artists including our buskers, have used technology to digitalise and create innovative content and to reach audiences in exciting new ways. Through this pilot initiative that allows buskers to virtually engage audiences from Singapore and the world, we hope everyone will get to enjoy #SGCultureAnywhere as if they were walking along the streets of Singapore.”

Mike Ong, Vice President of BIGO Technology said, “Bigo Live is pleased to collaborate with NAC to bring about this meaningful pilot initiative to show our support and stand in solidarity with the local performing arts community. This collaboration allows us to provide an alternative platform for buskers amidst these trying times. We encourage Singaporeans to show their support to our fellow buskers by tuning in to their performances from the comforts of their homes.”

Viewers from Singapore and all around the world can tune in to the live streaming sessions and engage with the buskers as well as the community by using various features on the app. Viewers will also be able to send virtual gifts to the buskers as a form of appreciation for their performances. To enjoy these busking acts, download the Bigo Live app and search for the Bigo ID: “SGLivehouse” in the app.

The full performance schedule of the participating buskers are as follows, with the last 30-minutes of each day’s session for the live chat.

29 May (Friday) 8:00pm: Dansen John Chua Jin Wei 8.30pm: Ligo Ralph Alvern Cueco 9:00pm: Jillian-Marie Thomas 30 May (Saturday) 8:00pm: Ryan Han Wei Ren 8:30pm: Daniel Sidhanand 9:00pm: Ng Ah Hock 31 May (Sunday) 8:00pm: Ho Mui Lin 8:30pm Andrew Tan Yue Yao

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world’s fastest-growing live-streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live-streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.

Download the Bigo Live app here: https://bigolive.onelink.me/sG8X/bigoliveapp

