Bust a myth: Is the coronavirus the deadly spawn of 5G? Of climate change? Of Bill Gates?

Experts believe we are in uncharted territory with regard to the novel coronavirus, the microbe behind the fatal coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, and we draw on human nature to dispel the fear and panic we feel in our helplessness. We look for culprits, reasonable targets of our disaffection over the way our once-normal lives have been turned upside down by an “invisible enemy,” an unseen evil that has yet no vaccine.

Our collective hysteria, fueled by ignorance and bungling authorities, has triggered weird speculations on the source of the coronavirus in our fervent search for a man, beast or alien to blame. Two prime suspects have been pointed out from the suspects’ line-up: 5G technology and climate change. They just happen to be top of mind when it comes to global challenges, where only experts have a firm grasp of the virus’ awesome power and its possible origin. Unfortunately, their professional opinions ring hollow to dumb people blinded by unfounded dread of the unknown or simply driven by reckless stupidity.

Here is how the allegations stack up vis-à-vis the sensible arguments against them.

It ain’t 5G, Watson

5G is the next generation wireless technology that would supersede the current 4G that’s available on most mobile phones today. The upcoming super fast wireless standard promises the rise of driver-less vehicles, remote surgery and smart cities.

Social media influencers started making claims against 5G based on the conjecture that Wuhan, being one of the designated 5G-enabled smart cities in China, is the cradle of the coronavirus. This alleged connection between 5G and the Covid-19 bug has instigated some people to burn 5G towers in certain European cities.

Sensible observers have countered that if the claims were true, how come the coronavirus did not independently emerge in China’s other smart cities, including Beijing? On a positive note, Wuhan took control of its 5G infrastructure to stop the spread of Covid-19 among its citizens and fast-tack its own recovery from the dreaded disease.

The supposed adverse implications of 5G on human health have also been trotted out in finding a link between 5G and Covid-19. Short frequency radiation emanating from transmission towers to be spaced closer to 150 meters apart, could degrade living cells making humans and even animals susceptible to viral attacks including from the death-dealing coronavirus.

On its website, the World Health Organization has dumbed down the health risks brought on by 5G. Still, last April 1, 180 scientists and doctors from 36 countries recommended a moratorium on 5G rollout until scientists independent from the telco industry have fully investigated the potential hazards of 5G on human health and the environment.

Climate change is long shot

The pandemic has necessitated regimes of lockdown, quarantine, and social or physical distancing that have essentially reduced human movement as well as commercial and industrial activities. Posts on social media celebrated the less polluted skies — from Los Angeles to Beijing and closer to home, the substantial decline of air and noise pollution levels on EDSA.

Nevertheless, in its State of the World’s Forest 2020, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported that the poor who lost casual work in the cities due to the pandemic would chose to return home to rural areas. One likely scenario is that the poor would cut down trees for fuel, shelter, and food, and unwittingly further reduce the capacity of forests to sequester carbon from the atmosphere. Chalk it up for one more source of a new rise in global warming!

Et tu, Bill Gates?

Yes, the founder of Microsoft and one of the world’s top billionaires, has been named in the gallery of rogues who have a hand in conjuring the coronavirus. His mission: world domination, according to Gates’ detractors. His MO: create the coronavirus using his philanthropy foundation and then develop a vaccine with microchip that would either depopulate the world or control Earth’s population subject to his whims.

It’s an outrageous claim even if the modus operandi admittedly comes straight out of science fiction hatched by an evil mind. Still, the Federal Communications Commission pooh-poohed the idea by noting that Covid-19 gets transmitted only by person-to-person contact which, simultaneously puts to rest the alleged Covid-19 transmission on bodies ravaged by 5G radiation.

Then, there’s the Russian government which last year funded a report titled “5G wireless: A dangerous experiment on humanity,” It’s been downplayed as Moscow’s attempt to break the momentum of 5G’s push in the United States and elsewhere. As of late last year, Russia rolled out 5G limited to tourist and commercial sections of its major cities.

If there’s any comfort in all these, it’s the thought that a mind struggling with ignorance poses a danger to the rest of us. We could only imagine what mass hysteria incited by fake news can lead to.