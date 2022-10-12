Busy Bees Asia and HokuApps Celebrate their Four-Year Partnership Anniversary of Decoding Accelerated Digital Transformation for their Early Childhood Educators

The 4-year anniversary marks an occasion to appreciate and reminisce about the journey thus far and continue with renewed energy toward the new projects that are being worked on collaboratively.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — This year marks the four-year anniversary of the strategic partnership between Busy Bees Asia , one of the largest and most comprehensive childcare services providers, and HokuApps , a global player in the next-generation enterprise mobility solutions. To celebrate this momentous milestone, we are thrilled to look back at the key achievements and breakthroughs reached through the successful partnership between the two global enterprises.

During the first year of the partnership, back in 2018, Busy Bees had a single, main goal of modernising its legacy systems and processes. HokuApps delivered its first BBA Quality Excellence Audit mobility solution that provides Busy Bees with a convenient means of carrying out internal audits on the go. The application enabled the internal employees to conduct self-audits and internal audits, prepare action plans and reports and review audit performances over different performance metrics. Till today the application is actively used by the respective target users, and the application continues to be of value to Busy Bees.

The success of the first mobile application, which delivered high-value digitization for the company, earned Busy Bees’ confidence and approval to embark on an even more ambitious project with HokuApps in 2020. Busy Bees team tasked HokuApps to develop the BeeMentor application, which will serve as an efficient and effective tool for raising the quality and competency levels of their early childhood educators through a structured and supportive mentoring process. HokuApps enabled Busy Bees to go paperless, which enhanced the overall business optimisation and provided greater mobility and accessibility for the enterprise as a whole.

As HokuApps was getting progressively nimble with every project, Busy Bees decided to assign them another project in 2021. This time they wanted to build the Bright Path Specialised Care (BPSC) observational tool application for conducting school observations and creating Individualised Education Plans (IEP) for children. It would establish strengths and needs for follow-ups and support their request for continuous improvement towards providing inclusive education in all of their pre-schools. With the help of the application, the Busy Bees childhood educators will be able to conduct observations of children of different age groups and record their input, suggest various strategies based on observations and teacher’s feedback, and generate reports.

“At Busy Bees Asia, we are constantly looking to streamline our processes and enhance the for our staff, children and families. Our partnership with HokuApps is a great example of this commitment to continual improvement; this is something especially important to us especially with the past four years seeing incredible growth within our organisation,” said Jason Khoo, Senior Manager, IT Enterprise System at Busy Bees Asia.

“It has been an absolute privilege and honor to deliver three different enterprise mobility solutions that would help Busy Bees’ educators and pre-schools in Singapore, especially when we faced the global pandemic crisis in 2020. It has been a pleasure to help Busy Bees continue their education and childcare mission at such an imperative time. Our team worked tirelessly on the security, performance, and functionality of the applications over the years,” said Arif Gafar, Director of Sales at HokuApps.

