Butcher gunned down in Digos City

DIGOS CITY –– A butcher was shot dead after buying a cigarette from a sari-sari store along the Davao to Cotabato national highway at dawn on Sunday, March 1.

Bryan Tudi Uga, 45, also known as “An-An,” and resident of Purok 5, Bliss Subdivision in Barangay Matti here, was smoking by the roadside, when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) going north passed by, made a U-turn and parked about 50 meters away, witnesses told the police.

When the SUV back door opened, witnesses heard a lone gun burst and saw Uga fell to the ground. The mysterious vehicle then sped off heading south.

Responders quickly brought Uga to the Davao del Sur provincial hospital here, but attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

Lieutenant Colonel Vici Anthony Tababa, officer-in-charge of the Digos City police, said the scene-of-crime operatives did not find evidence, such as fired cartridges or slugs at the crime scene.

