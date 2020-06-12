‘Butchoy’ heads toward West PH Sea, Signal No. 1 still up in parts of PH

TROPICAL depression “Butchoy” maintained its strength as it headed toward the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Friday.

As of 8 a.m., Pagasa tracked “Butchoy” at 50 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales, moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

Butchoy was packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Signal No. 1 remains in Zambales and western portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Alaminos City, Burgos, Dasol, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, Infanta).

Pagasa said Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Occidental Mindoro would experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

On Thursday, Butchoy first made landfall over Polillo, Quezon at 5:30 p.m. and in Infanta, Quezon at 6 p.m.

Butchoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday.