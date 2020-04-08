Butterfingers Announce Rescheduled National Tour Dates, Share New Album ‘Bad News’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 8, 2020
As you may have heard, Aussie hip-hop veterans Butterfingers are back. After a decade-long hiatus, the band have dropped their first album in 14 years today with Bad News.
In addition, the band have also shared rescheduled national tour dates, with coronavirus forcing them to postpone the originally-planned shows. The extensive tour was slated to kick off this month, but will now run from October up until the year’s end, with the band saying that the silver lining of the postponement is that fans will have a chance to get familiar with new tunes before seeing them IRL.
“What a time to be releasing an album called Bad News!” commented the band’s Evil Eddie. “It’s crazy to think it’s been 14 years since our last album, cause it doesn’t feel like it all. We are super pumped to finally be getting it out there, but the actual process – even though it’s been so long – feels like it’s our regular routine, and it will be from now. The new album is out today and we’ve got waaaaaay more to come straight after, we’ve got a lot to say right now.”
Previously purchased tickets are valid for new shows on the tour.
Watch the video for Bad News’ title track – and check out updated tour dates – below.
[embedded content]
Butterfingers ‘Bad News’ Australian Tour 2020
Thursday, 29th October
Prince of Wales, Bunbury
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 30th October
Badlands, Perth
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 31st October
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough
Tickets: Oztix
Sunday, 1st November
Mojo’s, Fremantle
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 6th November
Altar, Hobart
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 7th November
Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 13th November
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 14th November
Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
Tickets: Moshtix
Friday, 20th November
The Triffid, Brisbane
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 21st November
Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads
Tickets: Oztix
Thursday, 26th November
Crown and Anchor, Adelaide
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 27th November
Howler, Melbourne
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 28th November
Pelly Bar, Frankston
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 4th December
Racehorse Hotel, Ipswitch
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 5th December
Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast
Tickets: Moshtix
Friday, 11th December
Otherwise, Townsville
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 12th December
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns
Tickets: Ticketlink