Butterfingers Announce Rescheduled National Tour Dates, Share New Album ‘Bad News’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 8, 2020

As you may have heard, Aussie hip-hop veterans Butterfingers are back. After a decade-long hiatus, the band have dropped their first album in 14 years today with Bad News.

In addition, the band have also shared rescheduled national tour dates, with coronavirus forcing them to postpone the originally-planned shows. The extensive tour was slated to kick off this month, but will now run from October up until the year’s end, with the band saying that the silver lining of the postponement is that fans will have a chance to get familiar with new tunes before seeing them IRL.

“What a time to be releasing an album called Bad News!” commented the band’s Evil Eddie. “It’s crazy to think it’s been 14 years since our last album, cause it doesn’t feel like it all. We are super pumped to finally be getting it out there, but the actual process – even though it’s been so long – feels like it’s our regular routine, and it will be from now. The new album is out today and we’ve got waaaaaay more to come straight after, we’ve got a lot to say right now.”

Previously purchased tickets are valid for new shows on the tour.

Watch the video for Bad News’ title track – and check out updated tour dates – below.

Butterfingers ‘Bad News’ Australian Tour 2020

Thursday, 29th October

Prince of Wales, Bunbury

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 30th October

Badlands, Perth

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 31st October

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 1st November

Mojo’s, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 6th November

Altar, Hobart

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 7th November

Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 13th November

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 14th November

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 20th November

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 21st November

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 26th November

Crown and Anchor, Adelaide

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 27th November

Howler, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 28th November

Pelly Bar, Frankston

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 4th December

Racehorse Hotel, Ipswitch

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 5th December

Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 11th December

Otherwise, Townsville

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 12th December

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns

Tickets: Ticketlink