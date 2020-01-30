Trending Now

Butterfingers Return With Announce Of First Album In 14 Years, ‘Bad News’

thumbnail
Music
admin

Butterfingers Return With Announce Of First Album In 14 Years, ‘Bad News’

Written by Jackson Langford on January 30, 2020

It’s been almost a decade and a half since pioneering Aussie hip hop group Butterfingers since the release of their last album, The Deeper You Dig…, and now they’re marking their return with a brand new album, Bad News.

Along with Bad News, which features recently released single ‘Dancing (To The Beat Of My Own Drum)’, the group are embarking on a colossal nationwide tour that will span from April until June. It’s a big one.

With the tour kicking off in Fremantle in mid-April, the group will head across 16 more dates around the country before wrapping things up in Cairns in early June.

Bad News is out Monday, 30th March.

Check out all tour dates and important info below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

Butterfingers 2020 Nationwide Tour

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 16th April
Mojo’s Bar, Fremantle
Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 17th April
Badlands Bar, Perth
Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 18th April
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough
Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 19th April
Prince Of Wales Hotel, Bunbury
Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 24th April
Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads
Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 25th April
The Triffid, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 2nd May
Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast
Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 8th May
Altar, Hobart
Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 9th May
Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston
Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 15th May
Howler Bar, Brunswick
Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 16th May
Pelly Bar, Frankston
Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 21st May
UC Hub, Canberra
Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 22nd May
The Lansdowne, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 23rd May
The Cambridge, Newcastle
Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 29th May
Shadows, Mt. Gambier
Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 30th May
Crown And Anchor, Adelaide
Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 5th June
Otherwise, Townsville
Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 6th June
Gilligans Backpackers Hotel & Resort, Cairns
Tickets: Official Website

Related Posts

Back To Top