Butterfingers Return With Announce Of First Album In 14 Years, ‘Bad News’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 30, 2020

It’s been almost a decade and a half since pioneering Aussie hip hop group Butterfingers since the release of their last album, The Deeper You Dig…, and now they’re marking their return with a brand new album, Bad News.

Along with Bad News, which features recently released single ‘Dancing (To The Beat Of My Own Drum)’, the group are embarking on a colossal nationwide tour that will span from April until June. It’s a big one.

With the tour kicking off in Fremantle in mid-April, the group will head across 16 more dates around the country before wrapping things up in Cairns in early June.

Bad News is out Monday, 30th March.

Check out all tour dates and important info below.

Butterfingers 2020 Nationwide Tour

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 16th April

Mojo’s Bar, Fremantle

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 17th April

Badlands Bar, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 18th April

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 19th April

Prince Of Wales Hotel, Bunbury

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 24th April

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 25th April

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 2nd May

Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 8th May

Altar, Hobart

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 9th May

Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 15th May

Howler Bar, Brunswick

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 16th May

Pelly Bar, Frankston

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 21st May

UC Hub, Canberra

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 22nd May

The Lansdowne, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 23rd May

The Cambridge, Newcastle

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 29th May

Shadows, Mt. Gambier

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 30th May

Crown And Anchor, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 5th June

Otherwise, Townsville

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 6th June

Gilligans Backpackers Hotel & Resort, Cairns

Tickets: Official Website