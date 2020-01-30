Butterfingers Return With Announce Of First Album In 14 Years, ‘Bad News’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 30, 2020
It’s been almost a decade and a half since pioneering Aussie hip hop group Butterfingers since the release of their last album, The Deeper You Dig…, and now they’re marking their return with a brand new album, Bad News.
Along with Bad News, which features recently released single ‘Dancing (To The Beat Of My Own Drum)’, the group are embarking on a colossal nationwide tour that will span from April until June. It’s a big one.
With the tour kicking off in Fremantle in mid-April, the group will head across 16 more dates around the country before wrapping things up in Cairns in early June.
Bad News is out Monday, 30th March.
Check out all tour dates and important info below.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
Butterfingers 2020 Nationwide Tour
Tickets on sale now
Thursday, 16th April
Mojo’s Bar, Fremantle
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 17th April
Badlands Bar, Perth
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 18th April
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 19th April
Prince Of Wales Hotel, Bunbury
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 24th April
Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 25th April
The Triffid, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 2nd May
Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 8th May
Altar, Hobart
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 9th May
Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 15th May
Howler Bar, Brunswick
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 16th May
Pelly Bar, Frankston
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 21st May
UC Hub, Canberra
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 22nd May
The Lansdowne, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 23rd May
The Cambridge, Newcastle
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 29th May
Shadows, Mt. Gambier
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 30th May
Crown And Anchor, Adelaide
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 5th June
Otherwise, Townsville
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 6th June
Gilligans Backpackers Hotel & Resort, Cairns
Tickets: Official Website