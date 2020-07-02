Trending Now

“‘Buwan ko ‘to’: ‘July Na Magdangal’ marks beginning of July”

Jolina Magdangal couldn’t be any happier that it’s July once again.

Come July each year, Jolina Magdanganal sparks hilarious memes as netizens mark the beginning of the seventh month of the year.

While the origin of the ‘July Na Magdangal’ meme is unknown, several netizens storm social media with various posts and it has become an annual event. 

This year, the Magandang Buhay host hopped in on the fun — sharing her own reaction to the meme. 

Sharing a photo of herself while holding a potted plant, she wrote: “Buwan ko na dahil JULY NA MAGDANGAL!

Meanwhile, check out some of the memes shared of netizens on social media below: 

