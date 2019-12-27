Buy-bust operation yields 1.2kg of meth in Angeles City
December 27, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments|
ANGELES CITY—Police here on Friday (Dec. 27) seized at least 1.2 kilograms of shabu (crystal meth) with an estimated street value of P6.8 million during a buy-bust operation.
The illegal drugs were recovered from Michael Balingit, a resident of Northville Curud, at 4 p.m. at the village of Sta. Trinidad, said Col. Joyce Patrick Sangalang, Angeles City police director.
