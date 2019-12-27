Buy-bust operation yields 1.2kg of meth in Angeles City

HomeTopNews Philippines

ANGELES CITY—Police here on Friday (Dec. 27) seized at least 1.2 kilograms of shabu (crystal meth) with an estimated street value of P6.8 million during a buy-bust operation.

The illegal drugs were recovered from Michael Balingit, a resident of Northville Curud, at 4 p.m. at the village of Sta. Trinidad, said Col. Joyce Patrick Sangalang, Angeles City police director.

