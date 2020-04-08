‘Buy for me’: New job found for lockdown-idled drivers

MANILA, Philippines — Terrified of the long line of shoppers outside the supermarket?

Use the motorcycle-hailing app JoyRide, which is launching an online courier service to save you from having to line up at the supermarket or drugstore.

JoyRide rolls out its “Pabili” (buy for me) service on Thursday, enabling people to book shopping service by its drivers who have lost their jobs in the Luzon lockdown, which the government has imposed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus in the Philippines.

Under the lockdown, schools, shopping malls, nonessential businesses and public transport — including ride-hailing services — are suspended. More than 70,000 car and motorcycle drivers have lost their jobs.

Here’s how

Pabili works like most courier services, JoyRide said.

To use the option, select “Delivery” on the JoyRide app and input the promo code Pabili.

Under the Notes tab, indicate order details to guide the JoyRide driver—items to buy, prices, handling instructions, contact number and name of the receiver.

Maximum purchase is P2,000, which the driver shoulders at first.

On delivery, you pay the purchase price, delivery fee, and parking fee or toll (if applicable).

With its new service, JoyRide said it hoped to keep more people at home during the lockdown, while giving its drivers an opportunity to earn an income while waiting for the return to normality.

‘Padala’

JoyRide Pabili complements the company’s curbside delivery service “Padala” (deliver for me).

There are other online grocery shopping services, like the MetroMart app, but limited slots for delivery and high demand make them difficult for most people to use.

