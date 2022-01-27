Bybit Completes Integration of ArbitrumBybit.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 27 January 2022 – Bybit,
one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has completed the
integration of the Arbitrum mainnet. With this integration, Bybit users can now
deposit and withdraw Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the
Arbitrum network from Jan. 27 onwards.
What is
Arbitrum?
Arbitrum is an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution and one of the first
optimistic rollups that seek to relieve congestion on the Ethereum mainnet.
Arbitrum makes transactions on Ethereum cheaper by performing operations
off-chain and posting the results to the mainnet to secure proof.
The Next Level
of Trading: Bringing the Trifecta of Security, Scalability & Low Cost
Bybit users will enjoy trustless security rooted on the
Ethereum blockchain where anyone can ensure the correct results of a L2 like
Arbitrum. They will also benefit from Arbitrum’s speed, low gas fees and rapid
throughput.
Bybit has proven itself to be the most reliable, stable and usable
cryptocurrency exchange of the bull run, offering the best liquidity. Unique
among major exchanges, Bybit experienced a 99.99% up rate
throughout the year with no overload nor downtime throughout.
“Arbitrum is a promising and innovative scaling technology
that we are excited to bring to Bybit users — with its decentralized,
developer-friendly and broad ecosystem support, we continue to offer next level
products and services to all crypto lovers,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO
of Bybit.