Bybit Completes Integration of ArbitrumBybit.jpg

27 January 2022 – Bybit,

one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has completed the

integration of the Arbitrum mainnet. With this integration, Bybit users can now

deposit and withdraw Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the

Arbitrum network from Jan. 27 onwards.

What is

Arbitrum?

Arbitrum is an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution and one of the first

optimistic rollups that seek to relieve congestion on the Ethereum mainnet.

Arbitrum makes transactions on Ethereum cheaper by performing operations

off-chain and posting the results to the mainnet to secure proof.

The Next Level

of Trading: Bringing the Trifecta of Security, Scalability & Low Cost

Bybit users will enjoy trustless security rooted on the

Ethereum blockchain where anyone can ensure the correct results of a L2 like

Arbitrum. They will also benefit from Arbitrum’s speed, low gas fees and rapid

throughput.

Bybit has proven itself to be the most reliable, stable and usable

cryptocurrency exchange of the bull run, offering the best liquidity. Unique

among major exchanges, Bybit experienced a 99.99% up rate

throughout the year with no overload nor downtime throughout.

“Arbitrum is a promising and innovative scaling technology

that we are excited to bring to Bybit users — with its decentralized,

developer-friendly and broad ecosystem support, we continue to offer next level

products and services to all crypto lovers,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO

of Bybit.