Bybit Granted MVP License from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory AuthorityBybit.jpg

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 27 June 2023 – Bybit FinTech FZE, a subsidiary of Bybit, a global leading crypto exchange, announced today that it has been granted the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Preparatory License by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), following the Provisional License it received in March 2022.

The Preparatory License does not yet allow Bybit to commence virtual asset operations in the Emirate of Dubai, but exhibits the significant progress made to obtain operational permission from VARA.

“We would like to express our gratitude to VARA for their careful consideration of our application and for granting us the MVP Preparatory License. This is a crucial step forward for Bybit in the UAE, as Dubai plays a pioneering role in advancing the world’s development of financial innovation and digital assets,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We consider the receipt of this license to be a significant milestone that acknowledges the hard work, dedication, and strong commitment to compliance exhibited by our team.”

More From Bybit



Hashtag: #Bybit #TheCryptoArk #BybitPartners

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.