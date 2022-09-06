Bybit Partners With SignalPlus in an Industry-First Partnership Bybit.jpg

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 6 September 2022 – Bybit, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has entered partnership with SignalPlus, a leading enterprise technology company offering options trading for digital and crypto assets, to provide a next level trading experience for Bybit users.

As the first of its kind between a cryptocurrency exchange with SignalPlus, this partnership entails the development of a customized options-centric dashboard platform built for professional options traders seeking to access global liquidity and optimize their trades, and an AI-powered options trading robot that can fully automate market making and risk hedging by SignalPlus. Tailor-made for Bybit users, these features aim to enable traders in maximizing their capital efficiency with their unified margin accounts.

Bybit remains the only exchange to offer USDC options trading and settlement, which allows users to trade crypto options conveniently using USDC, without the need to buy or own the underlying crypto asset. Furthermore, Bybit has recently expanded its range of crypto options to include Ether (ETH) and Solana (SOL) contracts. This partnership will elevate trading on Bybit to the next level, and position both market leaders at the forefront of the industry.

Adding Advanced Trading Features to World Class Liquidity and Reliability

Bybit has proven itself to be the most reliable, stable, and usable cryptocurrency exchange, offering the best liquidity whether in a bull or bear market. Unique among major exchanges, Bybit has experienced a 99.99% up rate throughout with no overload nor downtime.

Liquidity is arguably the be-all and end-all attribute for asset exchanges. Coupled with SignalPlus’ institutional-grade and integrated options platform solutions, Bybit’s significant market depth and best-in-class liquidity can help ensure traders the best quote and best execution even during extreme volatility, allowing them to go further in trades and enjoy maximum profitability.

“Considered as the standard bearer for crypto options, SignalPlus will be an excellent tool for our users to elevate their trading experience,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We look forward to bringing our products and services to the next level with this partnership with SignalPlus, and our users benefiting from its functionalities.”

“We are very glad to be Bybit’s official partner in crypto options, an area we expect to see exponential usage growth and adoption over the next few years. Bybit is an absolute first-class exchange with an incredible tech infrastructure, which is the perfect companion to leverage SignalPlus’ proprietary tech offerings. Together, we aspire to be the leading platform to serve the industry’s crypto options needs, and we couldn’t be more excited about our immediate journey ahead,” said Chris Yu, co-founder and CEO of SignalPlus.

