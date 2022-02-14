Bybit Pledges Arboreal Support for Sustainability and Gender Equality in India 218865-Bybit.jpg.jpeg

Bybit has pledged to plant and nurture 100,000 fruit trees in India through its partnership with One Tree Planted

Bybit recognizes the importance of giving back and responsibility

towards the future generations in building a sustainable future This initiative supports marginalized communities in India — providing sustainable livelihoods and

nutritious food to vulnerable families

NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media

OutReach – 14 February 2022 – Bybit, one of the

world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has pledged to plant and

nurture 100,000 fruit trees across Haryana, Uttar

Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal in India,

through its partnership with One Tree Planted.

Through

supporting the “India 2022: Fruit Trees to Fight Hunger” project, which will

run from Feb. 14, 2022 to Nov. 30, 2022, Bybit will be helping smallholder

farmers in marginalized communities, by helping the participating farmers to

create sustainable livelihoods and provide nutritious food for their families

and community. The initiative also manifests long-term goals of fighting pollution, conserving water and

preventing soil erosion.

Three years after

planting, each fruit tree will help generate an income of $10 per tree per

year. The pledge will see through the plan to establish a steady source of

income to fight hunger, malnutrition and poverty in vulnerable rural

communities. The project will also create job opportunities for local women in

the tree nurseries to alleviate gender inequality in underprivileged groups.

One Tree Planted

will be building a new large-scale tree nursery in Mirzapur this year to reduce

the need for sapling transportation (saving costs and carbon emissions), and

improve the quality of the saplings as they are able to acclimatize to local

conditions. These nurseries will employ a local workforce consisting of widowed

and elderly women, who face many inequalities in already marginalized

communities.

Bybit shares One

Tree Planted’s deep-rooted vision for a greener future. In addition to economic

benefits for local communities, the project will pilot a “plastic-free

nursery” program, replacing plastic nursery bags with jute and paddy

stalks to reduce tons of plastic waste. This will commence as a trial on a

small portion of the trees in 2022, and will be rolled out further in future

years. One Tree Planted has supported this project with its local

partner Sustainable Green Initiative since 2017. Together, they have planted

3.5 million fruit trees across India to date. One

Tree Planted has grown over 40 million trees in 43 countries since 2014.

“As Bybit expands

globally, we recognize the importance of giving back to the wider society and

our responsibility to ensure that future generations have the opportunity to

experience a sustainable future. Issues of sustainability and inequality are

close to our hearts, and that is why we are supporting organizations like One

Tree Planted who are building solutions that will benefit millions in the years

to come,” said Igneus Terrenus, Head of Communications at Bybit.

“We appreciate

the support of Bybit, and all the great work we will be able to do as a result

of this partnership. Through the Fruit Trees to Fight Hunger initiative we will

be able to plant more trees to support the people, community, and biodiversity

in India,” said Ashley Lamontagne, Forest Campaign Manager.