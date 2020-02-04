“BYE BYE DANI! Dimples Romana shares one last look from her role Daniela Mondragon”

‘Kadenang Ginto’ star Dimples Romana reveals the last time she dons the persona of the popular daytime television character.

As her hit series “ Kadenang Ginto ” nears its finale week, Dimples Romana shares the last time she undergoes a makeover as her hugely popular character Daniela Mondragon.

In her Instagram posts last February 3, the talented actress thanked her followers for supporting her project.

“THANK YOU SA INYONG LAHAT SA PAGMAMAHAL!!!!!! I’ll be signing off as Daniela MonDragon next week 🙌🏻 mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat,” show captioned her photo.

Kadenang Ginto first aired on October 8, 2018 and is currently on its finale week.

Dimples portrayal of Daniela went viral last year when the Mondragon heiress was thrown out of her mansion wearing a red dress and dragging a red suitcase.

Dimples and her co-stars became emotional during the show’s press conference recently announcing the teleserye will end its successful year and a half run this February.