Byron Singer-Songwriter Yazmindi Releases Debut Album ‘Dream On’

Yazmindi has released her debut album, Dream On. It follows several years’ worth of singles and EPs from the Byron Bay-based artist, who began her career as a teenager. Yazmindi grew up in Cooktown in Far North Queensland, before relocating to Melbourne in her early 20s. Covid sent her back north, which is where the bulk of Dream On was recorded.

Yazmindi has since found a home on Bundjalung country in Byron Bay. She’s bringing Dream On to audiences around regional Queensland and New South Wales from late August through October.

Yazmindi – ‘Avocado Latte’

﻿

Yazmindi recorded Dream On at Mountain Kauri Studio in Far North Queensland with ARIA-nominated producer and mix engineer Mark Myers (The Middle East, Greta Stanley, Emma Louise). It’s a varied release, drawing influence from artists such as Missy Higgins and Norah Jones, to name a few.

“For my debut album I wanted to incorporate and explore all the different musical influences and genres that have inspired me in my life,” Yazmindi said in a statement. “Each track has a unique sound, but a common theme with the intention to keep it real and empower people, especially young women.”

Featuring the singles ‘Avocado Latte’, ‘Man’ and ‘Give It Up Jane’, the 11-song album is a reflection of Yazmindi’s journey from “dreaming teen to ambitious young woman.”

“[I share] my experiences of love, loss, tongue in cheek earnest situations, questioning the pressures of society and the adventures of being a human in an ever-evolving world that we can all relate to,” she said. “Dream On embodies an endearing resilience and determination, full of love and optimism for a fresh future, an album that I wish I had when I was a young teenage girl.”

Dream On is out now. Find all Yazmindi’s upcoming tour dates here.

Further Reading

Track By Track: Noah Dillon Lifts the Veil on Debut Album ‘Kill the Dove’

Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers Lead Call For Double J To Become An FM Station

Alex the Astronaut: “The World Has a Long, Long Way to Go”