/C O R R E C T I O N — Procter & Gamble/

In the news release, Love thyself more this Valentine’s Day with P&G x Lazada’s #WinWithLove campaign, issued 14-Feb-2022 by Procter & Gamble over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there are some changes on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th paragraphs as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Love thyself more this Valentine’s Day with P&G x Lazada’s #WinWithLove campaign

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), a leading consumer goods company, is launching the #WinWithLove Super Brand Day campaign on Lazada – reminding individuals to show themselves some love and kindness this Valentine’s Day.

Through the #WinWithLove campaign, P&G is celebrating love with a touch of humour, partnering with famous TikTok influencer Bui Thanh Van to produce a light-hearted video showing how he prepares for a first date – starting with self-care.

“I am glad to be involved in the #WinWithLove campaign. I believe that showing love for yourself is important as it allows you to be at your best for those around you too,” said Bui Thanh Van.

In the video, Bui Thanh Van is seen getting ready for his Valentine’s Day date, using his favourite P&G products such as Head & Shoulders and Pantene shampoo, Gillette shaver and Olay moisturizer.

Alexandra Vogler, P&G e-commerce Senior Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, said, “At P&G, we are continuously evolving the way we communicate with our audiences, engaging them across their favourite social media channels. For our most recent #WinWithLove campaign, we are partnering with a trending TikTok creator to produce a humorous and light-hearted video, hoping to encourage consumers to lavish themselves with love to be their most confident selves this Valentine’s Day.”

Alongside thefakeoppa’s exclusive TikTok video, the #WinWithLove Super Brand Day campaign will come to life on P&G’s LazMall flagship stores across six Southeast Asian markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The exclusive 24-hour shopping event will have a wide range of exclusive offers on P&G products such as Pampers, Olay, Pantene, Downy, Braun, Oral-B and more.

Campaign Details

Country Go-live dates Lazada Campaign Page Promotion Mechanics Indonesia 11 Feb Link Buy 1 Get 1 Deals, Up to 75% off & Free Samsung Gifts* Malaysia Link Up to 50% off + Rm65 off vouchers *min spend RM320 Philippines Link Up to 60% off + 50% off vouchers & Free Gifts* Singapore Link Up to 60% off, exclusive 1 for 1 deals and free gifts* Thailand Link Up to 65% off + 600.- Additional Discount Coupon & Gifts from Samsung* Vietnam 17 Feb Link Up to 50% off + Gifts up to 500 million VND + Top Spender Prize of Ecovacs Robot*

*Terms and conditions apply. All Pricing, Promotion and Distribution decisions are at the sole discretion of the customer (retailer/ e-seller).

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Braun®, Downy®, Dynamo®, Febreze®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Safeguard®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Lazada Group

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers’ daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada has been the Southeast Asia flagship platform of Alibaba Group powered by its world-class technology infrastructure.