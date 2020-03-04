CA confirms appointments of 5 military officers, 24 DFA execs

MANILA, Philippines— Five senior military officers, including the commanding general of the Philippine Air Force (PAF), Lieutenant General Allen Paredes, and 24 officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs, have been confirmed by the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA).

Aside from Paredes, the CA also approved the ad interim appointments and nominations of Brigadier Generals John Oberio and Ramon Guiang, Major General Eric Vinoya, and Commodore Carlo Sabarre.

The Commission, likewise, confirmed the appointments and nominations of the DFA officials, including the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Enrique Austria Manalo, and Philippine Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Imelda Macapundag Panolong.

Below are the 22 other newly-confirmed officials of the DFA:

1. Chryzl Torres Sicat (Foreign Service Officer, Class IV)

2. Jose Maria Ancheta Cariño (Chief of Mission, Class 1)

3. Myla Grace Ragenia Catalbas Macahilig (Chief of Mission, Class II)

4. Arnel Marcos (Career Minister)

5. Anthony Salazar Aguirre (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

6. Agella Gilberto Llenos Alfafara (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

7. Juan Paolo Gonzalez Allx (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

8. Joaquin Ricardo Ramos Aragon (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

9. Darell Ann Roque Artates (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

10. Marie Cris Panes Chieng (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

11. Jahzeel Abihail Guariño Cruz (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

12. Alexander Joseph Ayson Estomo (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

13. Domini Fañgon-Kitade (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

14. Alan Rol Quilino Gabriola (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

15. Laarni Zorayda Suriaga Gandarosa (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

16. Beatriz Ines Herrera-Davila (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

17. Dyan Kristine Miranda-Pastrana (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

18. Ella Karina Rivera Mitra (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

19. Joel Mendoza Peralta (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

20. Enrik Fort Estrada Revillas (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

21. Anne Kristine Del Mundo (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

22. Alex Ocillos Vallespin (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

Meanwhile, the nomination of Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand Millicent Cruz- Paredes with the rank of Chief of Mission 2, was deferred at the committee level.

Paredes, who is also Permanent Representative to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, was also appointed Chief of Mission I.

Her twin appointments with different ranks prompted the CA’s committee on foreign affairs to defer the confirmation hearing to next week pending clarifications on the issue.

