Trending Now

CA confirms appointments of 5 military officers, 24 DFA execs

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

CA confirms appointments of 5 military officers, 24 DFA execs

MANILA, Philippines—  Five senior military officers,  including the commanding general of the Philippine Air Force  (PAF), Lieutenant General Allen Paredes, and 24 officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs, have been confirmed by the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA).

Aside from  Paredes, the CA  also approved the ad interim appointments and nominations of Brigadier Generals  John Oberio and Ramon  Guiang,   Major General  Eric Vinoya,  and Commodore  Carlo Sabarre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The  Commission, likewise,  confirmed the appointments and nominations of the DFA officials, including the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Enrique Austria Manalo, and  Philippine Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Imelda  Macapundag Panolong.

Below are the 22  other newly-confirmed officials of the DFA:

FEATURED STORIES

1. Chryzl Torres Sicat (Foreign Service Officer, Class IV)

2. Jose Maria Ancheta Cariño (Chief of Mission, Class 1)

3. Myla Grace Ragenia Catalbas Macahilig (Chief of Mission, Class II)

4.  Arnel  Marcos   (Career Minister)

5. Anthony Salazar Aguirre (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

6.  Agella Gilberto Llenos Alfafara  (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

7. Juan Paolo Gonzalez Allx (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Joaquin Ricardo Ramos  Aragon (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

9. Darell Ann Roque Artates  (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

10. Marie Cris  Panes Chieng  (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

11. Jahzeel Abihail Guariño Cruz (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

12. Alexander Joseph Ayson Estomo (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

13. Domini Fañgon-Kitade (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

14. Alan Rol Quilino Gabriola (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

15. Laarni  Zorayda Suriaga Gandarosa (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

16.  Beatriz Ines Herrera-Davila (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

17. Dyan Kristine Miranda-Pastrana (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

18. Ella Karina Rivera Mitra (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

19. Joel Mendoza Peralta (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

20. Enrik Fort Estrada Revillas (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

21. Anne   Kristine Del Mundo (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

22. Alex Ocillos Vallespin  (Foreign Service Officer, Class II)

Meanwhile, the nomination of Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand Millicent Cruz- Paredes with the rank of Chief of Mission 2, was deferred at the committee level.

CA panel recommends confirmation of 24 DFA execs

Paredes,  who is also Permanent Representative to the UN Economic and Social  Commission for Asia and the Pacific,  was also appointed  Chief of Mission I.

Her twin appointments with different ranks prompted the CA’s committee on foreign affairs to defer the confirmation hearing to next week pending clarifications on the issue.

GSG

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top