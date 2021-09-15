CA confirms Armed Forces Chief Faustino

THE bicameral Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Jose C. Faustino Jr. as four-star general.

The CA, during its plenary session presided by Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd, concurrent CA chairman, also confirmed the appointment of 40 other ranking AFP general/flag and senior officers.

Representative Luis Ferrer 4th, chairman of the CA national defense committee, sought the confirmation of all the 41 for being fit in their positions.

Faustino, of Benguet, is a Philippine Military Academy class 88 graduate. He is the 56th AFP chief of staff.

Also confirmed were Vice Admiral Adelius Bordado; Lt. General Vicente Bacarro; Major General Angelo Ramos; and Maj. General Roberto Capulong; and Brigadier Generals Augusto Gaite, Roberto Velasco, Inocencio Pasaporte and George Joel Lalaquil.

The others were confirmed as full colonels.