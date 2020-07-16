CA justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla named SC associate justice

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Court of Appeals Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Malacañang announced Thursday. “This is to announce that Court of Appeals Justice Priscilla J. Baltazar- Padilla has been appointed as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement. [ac] ADVERTISEMENT FEATURED STORIES Read Next EDITORS’ PICK MOST READ Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

