CA Justice Rosario appointed to SC

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Court of Appeals Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario as the newest magistrate at the Supreme Court.
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed Rosario’s appointment in a text message Friday.
Rosario will replace Associate Justice Jose Reyes, Jr., who retired on September 18.
The President has made 15 appointees to the high court, four of whom have retired. Rosario would complete the 15-man tribunal, of which 11 magistrates are appointees of Duterte.
The newly appointed justice is a law graduate of the Ateneo de Manila University who served the Makati City Regional Trial Court until he was promoted as Court of Appeals Associate Justice in 2005.
