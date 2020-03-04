CA panel recommends confirmation of 24 DFA execs

MANILA, Philippines — A panel of the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) has made the recommendation to confirm the nominations and ad interim appointments of 24 officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Among those recommended for confirmation on Wednesday by the CA’s committee on foreign affairs were Enrique Austria Manalo as the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York and Philippine ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Imelda Macapundag Panolong.

The panel, meanwhile, deferred the nomination of Philippine ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand Millicent Cruz-Paredes, who was also Permanent Representative to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, with the rank of Chief of Mission II.

Cruz-Paredes, however, was also holding an appointment with the rank of Chief Mission I.

This prompted the panel to consider her confirmation in its next hearing slated on March 11, as committee members questioned her dual appointments.

Meanwhile, the panel’s recommendation to confirm the nominations and appointments of the 24 DFA officials would be later discussed and decided in the plenary.

